Proem Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Proem Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.6% of Proem Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Walt Disney by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 47,503 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 818.3% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 26,185 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.23. The company had a trading volume of 531,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,583,726. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.25. The stock has a market cap of $193.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.24.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.