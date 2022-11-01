Proem Advisors LLC Has $989,000 Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Proem Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Bill.com accounts for about 6.8% of Proem Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 540.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Bill.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Bill.com by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $131.38. The stock had a trading volume of 50,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,531. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,071,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.09, for a total transaction of $1,608,094.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,847.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,220 shares of company stock worth $31,278,749. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

