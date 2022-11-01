Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

Profire Energy Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 957,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Featured Stories

