Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.59.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
