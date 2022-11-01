Prom (PROM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.01 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last week, Prom has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $5.53 or 0.00026939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $90.96 million and $3.01 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,530.10 or 1.00021672 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007251 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00044298 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 76.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00044478 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022734 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.54805877 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,027,238.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

