Prometheus Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,943 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,676% compared to the average daily volume of 222 put options.
NASDAQ RXDX traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,128. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.85.
Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 74.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
