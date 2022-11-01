ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Price Target Cut to €8.90

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Societe Generale from €12.80 ($13.06) to €8.90 ($9.08) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €20.00 ($20.41) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €7.00 ($7.14) to €6.20 ($6.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €7.29 ($7.44) to €5.91 ($6.03) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.47.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PBSFY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. 2,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,851. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.