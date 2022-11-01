Proton (XPR) Trading 8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Proton (XPR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, Proton has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $33.73 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,436.38 or 0.31522052 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012312 BTC.

About Proton

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,896,016,817 coins and its circulating supply is 13,832,930,837 coins. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

