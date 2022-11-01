Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Tops One Day Volume of $4,060.00

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 1st. During the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Provenance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $4,060.00 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Provenance Blockchain Profile

Provenance Blockchain’s launch date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain.

Provenance Blockchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

