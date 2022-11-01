Prudent Man Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after buying an additional 25,636,928 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,448,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,703,000 after buying an additional 246,504 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.42. 93,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,244,656. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $81.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.35.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.