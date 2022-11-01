Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys 8,253 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,405,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,693,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,013,000. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6,568.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 201,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after buying an additional 198,683 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,609,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BLV stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,201. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.57. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $106.77.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

