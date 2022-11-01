Prudent Man Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in Visa by 18.1% in the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 14,152 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 87,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Increases Dividend

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $206.72. The stock had a trading volume of 167,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,847. The stock has a market cap of $390.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

