Prudent Man Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 81,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,118. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $581.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.32 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 12.38%. Equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $169,942.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,067.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,742 shares of company stock worth $9,806,222 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.