Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $89,016.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE OFG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.11. 2,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,775. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.17. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $30.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OFG Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

See Also

