Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $624,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 115.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 536,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NYSE T traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,043,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

