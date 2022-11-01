Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $652,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $847,508,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,065,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.7 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.69. The stock had a trading volume of 76,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 702,470 shares of company stock valued at $63,808,063 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

