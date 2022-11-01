Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $903,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,184 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,295,000 after purchasing an additional 116,264 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,816 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

CSCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 357,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,846,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

