Prudent Man Advisors LLC Invests $560,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.33. The stock had a trading volume of 19,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,870. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.49 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

