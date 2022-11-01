Prudent Man Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 197.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 77.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after buying an additional 1,342,976 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,668,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Corning by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 739,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Corning Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,726. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

