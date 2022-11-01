Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Up to $18.80

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $19.93. Prudential shares last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 1,432 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.38) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Prudential by 10.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Prudential by 12.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Prudential by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 3.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

