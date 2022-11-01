Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.21. 137,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.62. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $64.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 81.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 252,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Coann Capital LLC now owns 210,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

