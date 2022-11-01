Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $64.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s previous close.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

NYSE:PEG opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.62. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 134,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

