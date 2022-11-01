Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

PULM opened at $3.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.15. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 542.41%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.60% of Pulmatrix worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Further Reading

