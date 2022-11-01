Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
PULM opened at $3.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $19.40.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.15. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 542.41%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current year.
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
