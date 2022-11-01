Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Holdings Raised by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,214,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,300 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $17,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Pulmonx by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Pulmonx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 702,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 50,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,740,651.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 50,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,740,651.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,027,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,558,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 103.77%. The company had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUNG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

