Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Raised by Analyst

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Axos Financial in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

AX opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.43. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.82 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 516,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,553,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at $610,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 516,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,553,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,885 shares of company stock valued at $729,303. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at $21,926,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 107,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Axos Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 499,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

