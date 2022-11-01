Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of XM stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,046. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $47.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 54.40% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The company had revenue of $377.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 45.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 290.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 42.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 41.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

