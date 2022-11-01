Qualys (QLYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Qualys has set its Q3 guidance at $0.85-0.87 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.50-3.55 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Qualys to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $142.56 on Tuesday. Qualys has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.73. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $682,691.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,663,936.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $682,691.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,663,936.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total value of $954,591.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,650.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,157,672. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 123.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 70.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.42.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

