QuarkChain Price Tops $0.0113 on Top Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $60.03 million and $6.43 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars.

