Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 3rd

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, November 3rd. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Thursday, November 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd.

QTNT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 43,172,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,598. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.70. Quotient has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quotient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

In other news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,405,879 shares in the company, valued at $281,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,000 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quotient by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,154 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Quotient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 33,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 9,156.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,439 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 4,136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 112,013 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

