Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 3rd

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, November 3rd. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Thursday, November 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, November 3rd.

QTNT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 43,172,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,598. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.70. Quotient has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quotient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

In other news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,405,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,000 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTNT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Quotient in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Quotient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quotient by 4,136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,929,184 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Quotient by 9,156.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 3,453,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quotient by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 112,013 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

