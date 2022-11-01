Radicle Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.00 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Radicle has a total market cap of $71.00 million and approximately $26.83 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00009827 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Radicle Profile
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 35,206,565 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars.
