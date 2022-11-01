Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Lifted by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $95.58. 124,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,679. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.85 and a 200 day moving average of $91.93. The company has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

