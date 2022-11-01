Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.00 billion-$67.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.59 billion.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $94.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $210,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

