Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ally Financial (ALLY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) in the last few weeks:

10/26/2022 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/20/2022 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

10/20/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $39.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

10/20/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/19/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $38.00.

10/18/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $44.00.

10/13/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $35.00.

10/12/2022 – Ally Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/5/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 19,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,183. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $768,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Ally Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ally Financial by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 33,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ally Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

