Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ally Financial (ALLY)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) in the last few weeks:

  • 10/26/2022 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
  • 10/20/2022 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.
  • 10/20/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/20/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/20/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/20/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/20/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $39.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/20/2022 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.
  • 10/20/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/19/2022 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
  • 10/19/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $38.00.
  • 10/18/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/13/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $44.00.
  • 10/13/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $35.00.
  • 10/12/2022 – Ally Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 10/6/2022 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
  • 10/5/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/4/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 9/26/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
  • 9/23/2022 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
  • 9/15/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 19,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,183. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $768,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Ally Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ally Financial by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 33,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ally Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.