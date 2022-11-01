Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS: SKFRY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/28/2022 – AB SKF (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 160 to SEK 147. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – AB SKF (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from SEK 215 to SEK 175. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – AB SKF (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from SEK 150 to SEK 135. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – AB SKF (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from SEK 120 to SEK 115.

10/4/2022 – AB SKF (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from SEK 130 to SEK 120.

10/3/2022 – AB SKF (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

9/30/2022 – AB SKF (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2022 – AB SKF (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 35,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.31. AB SKF has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

