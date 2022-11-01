Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGBGet Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.63). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a negative return on equity of 56.18%. The business had revenue of $294.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

Shares of RRGB opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth $125,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RRGB. Benchmark downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

