Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.63). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a negative return on equity of 56.18%. The business had revenue of $294.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

Shares of RRGB opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth $125,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RRGB. Benchmark downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

(Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.