Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,590 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $35,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 149,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,681,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 24.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $193.00) on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Regal Beloit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.43.

Insider Transactions at Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Regal Beloit news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $373,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,014,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $128,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $373,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,014,428.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,725 shares of company stock worth $16,185,675. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RBC opened at $253.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.24. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.07, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Regal Beloit Profile

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

Further Reading

