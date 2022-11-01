Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $763.10

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $763.10 and last traded at $756.01, with a volume of 8606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $748.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $688.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $647.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.16.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,228 shares of company stock worth $44,022,965. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $386,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,390,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

