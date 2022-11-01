Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600,389 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Regions Financial worth $43,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Regions Financial by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 59.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Regions Financial by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 613,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 226,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. Stephens increased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.41.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

