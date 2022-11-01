Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Down to $182.49

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $182.49, but opened at $170.00. Repligen shares last traded at $171.67, with a volume of 19,509 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

Repligen Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,357 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $815,784.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,468,912.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,072 shares of company stock worth $10,330,528. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 121.3% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Repligen in the first quarter worth $38,000. Tobam lifted its position in Repligen by 47.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

