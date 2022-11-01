Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Piper Sandler

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBKGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Republic First Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,994. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $178.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

