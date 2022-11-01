Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Piper Sandler

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Republic First Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,994. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $178.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

About Republic First Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

