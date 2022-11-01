RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Trading 15.2% Higher

Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating) rose 15.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 6,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 8,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

RESAAS Services Stock Up 15.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.45.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.