Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS: PREKF):

10/26/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$21.75 to C$22.50.

10/25/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

10/25/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

10/25/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

10/13/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

9/30/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$24.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS PREKF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.60. 12,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,510. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.