Research Frontiers (REFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 93.87% and a negative net margin of 211.02%.

Shares of Research Frontiers stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,843. Research Frontiers has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 million, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Research Frontiers stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers Incorporated ( NASDAQ:REFR Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of Research Frontiers at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

