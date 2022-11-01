Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.26.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$52.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus Capital raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$67.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.07, for a total transaction of C$1,141,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,153,079.31.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

TSE:QSR opened at C$80.95 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$60.37 and a one year high of C$81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$24.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$71.47.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0189112 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.691 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.