Reviewing Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) & Its Rivals

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) is one of 47 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Imperial Petroleum to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum 22.61% 301.33% 5.96% Imperial Petroleum Competitors 21.23% 32.64% 9.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Imperial Petroleum Competitors 162 849 1360 13 2.51

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Imperial Petroleum and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 34.00%. Given Imperial Petroleum’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Imperial Petroleum has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million -$3.64 million -1.46 Imperial Petroleum Competitors $709.30 million $219.19 million 5.77

Imperial Petroleum’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum. Imperial Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Imperial Petroleum peers beat Imperial Petroleum on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

