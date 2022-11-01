Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on RXLSF. Societe Generale cut Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Rexel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($25.51) to €26.50 ($27.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rexel from €19.00 ($19.39) to €20.00 ($20.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Rexel Price Performance

Shares of RXLSF stock remained flat at $16.65 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. Rexel has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

