Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires 1,265 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 1,481.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Pathward Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pathward Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $26,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Pathward Financial news, EVP Charles C. Ingram purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,812.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,026 shares in the company, valued at $754,390.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $26,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,750 shares of company stock valued at $62,245 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASH traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.41. 1,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

