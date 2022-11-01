Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires 387 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THG traded down $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $143.98. 3,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $155.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.72.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

