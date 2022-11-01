Riverwater Partners LLC Buys New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after buying an additional 451,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,682,000 after acquiring an additional 91,905 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $158.64. The stock had a trading volume of 33,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,838. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.45 and a twelve month high of $177.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.