Riverwater Partners LLC Grows Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education comprises approximately 1.1% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of LOPE traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.49. 3,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,122. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

